Four ISIL Takfiri terrorists killed in Iraq’s Nineveh, Kirkuk

Yahya Rasool Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman on Wednesday announced that four members of ISIL Takfiri terrorists were killed in two Iraqi provinces of Kirkuk and Nineveh, Mawazin News reported.

In continuation of cleansing operation of Iraq from remnants of ISIL elements, Iraqi Counter-terrorism Organization managed to kill three terrorists in “Sarkalan” area of Kirkuk province on Wednesday, he said.

Another terrorist was killed during a search operation in an ISIL hideout in Nineveh province, Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman added.

Iraqi security forces are constantly searching, clearing and pursuing ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reemerge in Iraqi territory.

Remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in the provinces of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar.

In December 2017, after about three and a half years of fighting with ISIL, which occupied about a third of the country, Iraq announced the liberation of all its territories from this terrorist group.

