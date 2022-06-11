  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 11

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, June 11.

Arman-e Melli:

Three crucial months for JCPOA revival

No war or conflict can replace JCPOA

Aftab:

E3 says ready for JCPOA revival

Ebtekar:

Police arrested Burglars of Iran's Melli Bank 

Iran:

Western countries say ready for reaching an agreement

Greece overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo

Javan:

Greece understood Iran's language of authority

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Greek court overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo

Iran reacts to US, E3 resolution at IAEA BoG

Kayhan:

Iran turns off 27 IAEA cameras

Stupid resolution at IAEA not going unanswered

Burglars in Bank Melli robbery arrested

