Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 11

Arman-e Melli:
Three crucial months for JCPOA revival
No war or conflict can replace JCPOA
Aftab:
E3 says ready for JCPOA revival
Ebtekar:
Police arrested Burglars of Iran's Melli Bank
Iran:
Western countries say ready for reaching an agreement
Greece overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo
Javan:
Greece understood Iran's language of authority
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Greek court overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo
Iran reacts to US, E3 resolution at IAEA BoG
Kayhan:
Iran turns off 27 IAEA cameras
Stupid resolution at IAEA not going unanswered
Burglars in Bank Melli robbery arrested
