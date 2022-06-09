  1. Politics
Khatibzadeh:

Initiators of anti-Iranian res. responsible for consequences

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Referring to the approval of anti-Iranian draft resolution at IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that initiators of anti-Iranian draft resolution are responsible for the outcomes.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “US-E3 put their shortsighted agenda ahead of IAEA's credibility by pushing a miscalculated & ill-advised Res. against a country w/ the world's most transparent peaceful nuclear program.”

“The initiators are responsible for the consequences. Iran's response is firm & proportionate,” Khatibzadeh added.

According to the report, IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday adopted a draft resolution accusing Iran of not cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog.

