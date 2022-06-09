Iran not to step back one iota from its positions: Raeisi

Speaking on a visit to Charmahal and Bakhtiari Province in Shahr-e Kord city, the Iranian president advised the enemies not to test Iran again.

"How many times do you want to test the Iranian nation and not listen to the words of the country's officials? Do you think that by issuing resolutions we will retreat?" Raeisi said in reference to the IAEA Board of Governors yesterday's resolution against Tehran which was drafted and backed by the Western powers.

He stressed that "Iran will not retreat one iota from its positions" and nuclear rights.

"We will not stop and do not tie the development of industry, agriculture and tourism to the enemy's frown and smile," he underlined.

Raeisi recalled the Western powers that after hijacking an Iranian oil tanker by Greece, two of their ships in a tit for tat move were seized by Iran.

"The time for hit and run approach is over," the president underscored.

A Greek court ruled on Wednesday a cargo of Iranian oil seized and removed from an Iranian-flagged vessel last month must be returned to its owners.

Following the approval of anti-Iran resolution drafted by the United States and the E3 (UK, France and Germany) at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors on Wednesday, Iran condemned the resolution as political action and in contradiction to the agency's responsiblities and vowed to retaliate it by reducing its extensive cooperation with the agency.

