Iran reacts to anti-Iranian draft res. at IAEA's BoG

Following the approval of anti-Iran resolution by the United States and E3 (UK, France and Germany) at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors, Iran in a statement on Thursday denounced the draft resolution as political action that is incorrect and unconstructive.

Based on a joint statement dated March 5, 2022, Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrated its good faith in its interaction and cooperation with the IAEA by providing accurate technical information and it was expected that the IAEA, with an independent, impartial and professional approach, would take constructive and realistic action to normalize issues pertinent to safeguards.

Perhaps, some seem to have forgotten that all past issues were closed once and for all on December 15, 2015 by IAEA’s Board of Governors, the statement added.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always cooperated constructively with the IAEA over the past years and a significant part of IAEA’s inspections in Iran confirms that Iran currently has the most transparent nuclear program among IAEA member states.

The approval of the resolution, which is based on the hasty and unbalanced report of the Director-General of IAEA and also false and fabricated information of the Zionist regime, will only weaken the process of cooperation and interaction of Islamic Republic of Iran with IAEA.

As previously stated, Islamic Republic of Iran has taken reciprocal practical steps due to IAEA unconstructive approach and adoption of the resolution, including installation of advanced centrifuges and the deactivation of surveillance cameras which are beyond safeguards.

MA/5509969