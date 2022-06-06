  1. Politics
Jun 6, 2022, 2:25 PM

Iran relations with neighbors increasing day by day

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian stated that the relations between Iran and its neighboring countries are expanding on a daily basis.

Iranian Minister of Energy who is in Doha met and held talks with his Qatari counterpart Saad Sherida al-Kaabi on Monday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. 

Describing the cooperation capacities of the two countries as appropriate, Mehrabian called for removing the existing obstacles.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries of Iran and Qatar in various fields, the Iranian minister stated the current Iranian administration emphasizes the development of relations with neighboring countries, and accordingly, these relations are increasing every day.

Mehrabian traveled to Qatar on Sunday to participate in the eighth meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

