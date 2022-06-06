Emir of Qatar orders to implement Iran-Qatar economic deals

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Qatari capital of Doha on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister of Qatar said that, according to the order of Emir of Qatar, all Qatari officials are ready to sign necessary contracts to implement the agreements inked by the two countries' heads of state stipulated in the documents of 8th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission held earlier today in Doha.

Emir of Qatar also issued necessary order to examine field of Iran's participation and cooperation in successful holding of 2022 World Cup, the prime minister added.

Tourism and health are two areas of cooperation in 2022 World Cup, he said, stating that it has been emphasized on taking necessary coordination for the development of trade relations between the two countries after the World Cup.

