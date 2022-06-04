8th Iran-Qatar economic coop. meeting to be held on Jun. 07

With the outset of the 13th government and special emphasis of President Raeisi on developing and enhancing relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and all countries, especially neighboring countries, visit of high-ranking officials of Iran and Qatar in Doha in March 2022 paved suitable ways for broadening bilateral relations within the framework of joint economic commissions.

The two countries of Iran and Qatar enjoy high potentials especially in trade and economic fields, so that setting up the 8th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission would further enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and economy.

The 8th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission, which will be held on June 7 in Qatari capital of Doha, discuss the two sides will bilateral cooperation in the form of five committees including "Economic, Commercial and Industrial", "Banking and Finance", "Transportation and Information Technology", " "Scientific, Health, Culture, Sports and Tourism" and "Water and Energy" and practical steps will be taken in this regard to implement the agreements approved at the previous meetings.

This is while that hosting 2022 FIFA World Cup by Qatar has provided new capacities for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The first Iran-Qatar Trade Conference is another event that will be held on the sidelines of 8th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commissions.

Iranian Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and his accompanying delegation will visit Qatari capital of Doha on June 07 to take part at the 8th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission.

