Qatar World Cup; opportunity to illustrate Iran worthy image

Addressing the second meeting of the coordinating committee for the presence of Iran's cultural teams in the Qatar World Cup, the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) stressed the role of this organization as a facilitator for the participation of cultural institutions in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour added that the true purpose of holding such meetings is to create coordination between the related apparatus to bring each of the programs to a desirable end.

Given the very rich and significant capacity of Iran in the field of culture, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a ground for introducing Iranian culture and the brilliance of Iranian artists, he stressed.

Holding concerts, street theaters, and local music performances in public spaces and hotels, holding exhibitions of artistic works and the screening of Iranian films in art venues were among the issues raised by Imanipour.

He also expressed hope to use the potential of domestic cultural institutions to demonstrate the worthy image of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Qatar in the best way.

