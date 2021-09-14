Iran becomes champion of powerlifting tournament in Armenia

An international powerlifting tournament was held in Armenia with the participation of athletes from Iran, Armenia, Russia, and Georgia.

At the end of the competitions, the Iranian team in both men and women's divisions won the title of the tournament after winning eight gold medals.

Iran had sent 11 male and female athletes in total to the Armenian competitions. The medal winners have now secured a ticket to take part in the world championships which are going to be held in London later this year.

KI/IRIB news channel