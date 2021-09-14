  1. Sports
Sep 14, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iran becomes champion of powerlifting tournament in Armenia

Iran becomes champion of powerlifting tournament in Armenia

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iranian powerlifting team has become the champions of the international tournament in Armenia after winning 8 gold medals.

An international powerlifting tournament was held in Armenia with the participation of athletes from Iran, Armenia, Russia, and Georgia. 

At the end of the competitions, the Iranian team in both men and women's divisions won the title of the tournament after winning eight gold medals.

Iran had sent 11 male and female athletes in total to the Armenian competitions. The medal winners have now secured a ticket to take part in the world championships which are going to be held in London later this year.

KI/IRIB news channel

News Code 178663
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178663/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News