  1. Economy
Jun 5, 2022, 6:29 PM

Iran oil minister meets Bulgarian, Romanian energy ministers

Iran oil minister meets Bulgarian, Romanian energy ministers

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Iranian oil minister met with Bulgarian and Romanian energy ministers in Baku and discussed global energy crisis, technical and engineering services exports and various cooperation areas.

On the sidelines of the 27th Baku Energy Forum, Iranian Oil Minister met with Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu and Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov.

The Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu made a speech at the 27th Baku Energy Forum about the European energy crisis and the carbon transition.

The Iranian minister of petroleum left Tehran for Azerbaijan’s capital on Wednesday to attend the 27th Baku Energy Forum and negotiate with the officials present at the three-day event.

The events was held on June 1-3, 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). 

ZZ/

News Code 187587
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187587/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News