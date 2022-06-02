Nursing home fire kills at least two people in Czech Republic

A spokesman for emergency services said on Thursday that the two people killed were traced during the final stages of rescue operations.

On Wednesday, for some unknown reason, a fire broke out at a plant in Roztoki, north of Prague.

The condition of two residents was critical, two others received minor injuries and 51 others were only slightly injured. Patients were distributed to nearby hospitals.

Emergency services said staff at the facility were able to get to safety. The city’s mayor, Jan Jacob, described the incident as a “great catastrophe”.

Around 100 firefighters brought the blaze under control, which took more than eight hours to douse. Water was pumped from the nearby Vltava River.

According to its website, the nursing home specializes in caring for dementia patients, including those with Alzheimer’s disease.

