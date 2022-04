"The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire," the government’s press office said. "There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks."

The first responders have left for the scene, the press office said, according to TASS.

The Emergency Situations Ministry in Bryansk said they received a fire report at 2 am Moscow time. Fire and rescue teams were sent to the scene and they reported that the fire was taking place at an oil depot, the ministry said.

