May 30, 2022, 12:20 PM

Salami vows to take revenge for Martyr Khodaei assassination

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has vowed that IRGC will take severe revenge on enemies after assassinating IRGC member Colonel Martyr Hassan Sayyad Khodaei.

Speaking in his meeting with the family of Martyr Hassan Khodaei on Sunday, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack last week in Tehran, he said that Khodaei was martyred by the most vicious people in the world i.e. Zionists.

IRGC chief commander pointed to the salient characteristics of Martyr Khodaei and stated that he should be considered as a model for youth in the country who defended the sublime values of the country and was martyred by the most wicked people.

Earlier on May 24, Major General Salami said, "Any action by the enemy will be met with a strong response. We will not leave the enemy alone and we will always chase them."

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday, May 22.

