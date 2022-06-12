Martyr Khodaei successfully defended Islamic system

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the family of the Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, noting that martyrs, including Sayyad Khodaei, succeeded in defending the Revolution and the Islamic system.

Instead of confronting Iran on the battlefield, the enemies cowardly attempt to commit an assassination, he underlined.

This shows foes' desperation and Iran's victory and power, he further noted.

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei, a military advisor in Syria, in the Iranian capital of Tehran in front of his house while in his car on Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022.

