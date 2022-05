Comanescu made the remarks on the sidelines of the Tehran International Conference dubbed "Iran & 30-year-old BSEC: Prospects for Cooperation".

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor is one of the most important joint projects of the BSEC with Iran, he pointed out.

The project will facilitate transportation in the region when it comes into operation, he further noted.

"I believe there is great potential to bolster the level of mutual cooperation," he underscored.

AMK/FNA14010309000413