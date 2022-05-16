  1. Politics
May 16, 2022, 10:00 AM

Somalia elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as new president

Somalia elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as new president

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Somalia handed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the presidency for a second time following Sunday's long-overdue election.

Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s next president, following a long-overdue election on Sunday, Aljazeera reported.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu, amid a security lockdown imposed by authorities to prevent deadly attacks.

After a marathon poll involving 36 candidates that were broadcast live on state TV, parliamentary officials counted over 165 votes in favour of former president Mohamud, more than the number required to defeat the incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Supporters of Somalia’s new leader defied the curfew to pour onto the streets of Mogadishu, cheering and firing guns as it became clear that Mohamud had won the vote.

RHM/PR

News Code 186832
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186832/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News