London’s Trafalgar Sq. evacuated over suspect car: report

Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that the incident, first reported at 9:22 a.m., was not related to terrorism, though they did not specify how they had come to that conclusion, and they said that they would reopen the square. A photograph by the Reuters news agency showed a vehicle being removed on the back of a police truck, New York Times reported.

“This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern,” the police tweeted. “This was not terrorism related.”

Trafalgar Square lies at the opposite end of the Mall from Buckingham Palace, where a large concert is scheduled for Saturday evening as part of the jubilee festivities.

Westminster police said the incident was now over and police officers are on the scene. However, London police declined to give further details about the incident.

