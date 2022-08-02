Nelson Mandela commemoration held in Japan Embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Iran in partnership with the Embassy of the State of Japan held the “Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’’ film night and exhibition on Monday in Tehran.

The ceremony was held at the Japanese Embassy in Tehran with the participation of the South African Ambassador Vika Mazwi Khumalo, Japanese Ambassador Ikawa Kazutoshi, the UN Resident Coordinator for the Islamic Republic of Iran Stefan Priesner, some Iranian diplomats and foreign ambassadors to Tehran.

It was in commemoration of Nelson Mandela, whose successful struggle against South Africa's apartheid system of racial segregation and discrimination made him a global symbol for the cause of human rights and earned him the Nobel Prize.