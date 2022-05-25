81 Palestinians brutally martyred, injured by Zionists in WB

Zionist militias attacked the tomb of the Prophet Yusuf (AS) in support of the settlers' attack on the area for performing Talmudic ceremonies.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 80 Palestinians were wounded in an attack by Zionist forces in eastern Nablus.

Jenin Resistance forces also managed to directly target the forces of the occupying regime, wounding a number of them.

The Palestinian resistance groups have previously stated that allowing the extremist Zionist groups to hold Talmudic ceremonies in Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places is a dangerous act that violates Palestinian's principles and values.

MP/IRN84766489