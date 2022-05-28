More than 240 Palestinians injured in Nablus clashes

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 241 Palestinians were seriously injured during clashes between Palestinians and Zionists in different parts of Nablus.

Israeli forces used tear gas and live ammunition after clashing with Palestinians in Nablus, the statement added, saying that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a fierce clash broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian citizens following the massive Zionist military offensive in the West Bank on Saturday morning. According to some eyewitnesses, a number of Palestinian citizens were detained by the Zionists.

Palestinian sources recently reported that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in the West Bank since the beginning of the year. The sources noted that the 350 detainees were in fact those whom the Zionist regime had accused of being involved in martyrdom-seeking operations in the occupied territories.

