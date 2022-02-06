  1. Economy
Iranian vessels rescue 17 crews of China-owned ship in PG

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – An Iranian official with the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has said that Iranian vessels rescued 17 crews of a Panama-flagged ship owned by China in the Persian Gulf on Saturday.

Director-General of the PMO's Maritime Safety and Protection Nader Pasandeh said on Sunday that "A fire broke out at the engine house of the Panamanian-flagged "Golden Tree" on Saturday afternoon 30 miles south of Deir port city and called for help from the nearest Marine Rescue Coordination Center."

The Iranian PMO official added that as soon as they received the emergency call, despite the fact that the sea was wavy, naval search and rescue units and fire-fighting vessels left for the area.

He added that "17 crews of the burning vessel who were from of different nationalities were rescued from the possible danger of fire spreading to the dangerous cargo of the ship and were transported to the port of Deir.

Pasandeh also said that according to the latest reports, the fire on the ship has been put out while the PMO rescue vessels are still at the scene.

