In his traditional dinner speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss mountain town of Davos, the Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist George Soros said the war has "shaken Europe to its core."

Russia's military operation in Ukraine may have been the beginning of the Third World War, he said.

"We must mobilize all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps the only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible," he said, France 24 reported.

The European Union aims to reduce its use of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, but it has fallen short of banning imports as some nations, most notably Germany, are heavily reliant on Moscow's exports.

The EU has also struggled to agree on an oil ban due to Hungary's opposition.

Putin is "in a tight situation. He has to do something with that gas," Soros said. "Europe has a much stronger position than it recognizes."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the request of the Donbass-Donetsk and Luhansk republics to help defend the targets, ordered a military operation in this European country.

