May 24, 2022, 3:05 PM

Russia warns of threat of Ukraine nuclear weapons development

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says that there was a real threat of Ukraine manufacturing nuclear weapons and the means of their delivery.

Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting of the ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member-states.

According to the minister, Moscow had already obtained evidence proving that Kyiv violated international agreements by taking part in the development of another type of weapon of mass destruction.

"A network of more than 30 biological laboratories involved in the US military biological programme was created [in Ukraine]. Documents show that the research [in these laboratories] was carried out secretly in violation of international obligations," he stated, according to Sputnik. 

Shoigu further said that components of biological weapons had been manufactured near Russian borders. According to him, methods of destabilising the epidemiological situation in Russia were also studied in these Biolabs.

The remarks come as the Russian special military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. 

