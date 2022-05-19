Zionsit missile systems shoot down its drone near Lebanon

Zionist media outlets just reported that sirens sounded in Galilee in the northern Occupied Lands of Palestine, near Lebanon borders.

Israeli army radio reported that the sirens sounded and the Iron Dome system had been activated in the area.

Zionist regime's Channel 12 also claimed that the Iron Dome fired a missile at a drone belonging to Hezbollah and shot it down.

While the Zionist media claimed that the Zionist regime had shot down a Hezbollah drone, it turned out that the regime's missile systems had targeted an Israeli drone in Galilee skies due to fear of Hezbollah.

"Unfortunately, due to an error in detection, missile systems targeted an Israeli drone, a spokesman for the Israeli army acknowledged.

