Since taking power in Afghanistan, Taliban officials have repeatedly expressed their position toward the Zionist regime and support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

But the construction of the Al-Aqsa mosque's symbol in Kabul is a significant step by the Afghanistan rulers.

Last week, the Taliban reacted to the brutality of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied Palestine.

RHM/IRN84759565