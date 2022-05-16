Warm relations among neighbors disappoint enemies

“A new page was opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE,” the top Iranian foreign minister wrote in his Twitter account after meeting Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“We warmly shake hands with our neighbors. The warmth of the neighbors' relations disappoints the enemies of the region.”

Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for the United Arab Emirates earlier on Monday to pay tribute to former ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday at the age of 73 following a long illness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected president on Saturday.

Speaking to the national Iranian News TV Network (IRINN TV) before meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister hailed UAE as an important neighbor to Iran and said that Tehran will seek to broaden ties with Abu Dhabi within the framework of the new administration's neighborliness policy.

