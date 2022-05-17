Israel makes new claims against Iran nuclear program

Benny Gantz claimed on Tuesday that Iran was working to finish the production and installation of 1,000 advanced centrifuges enriching uranium, including at a new underground site at the Natanz nuclear facility, the Times of Israeli reported.

“Iran is making an effort to complete the manufacturing and installation of 1,000 additional advanced IR6 centrifuges in its nuclear facilities," the Israeli war minister said.

He further claimed that “Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production, and operation of advanced centrifuges."

He went on to reiterate the false previous claims against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program and said "Iran stands just a few weeks away from obtaining fissile material needed for a first bomb."

The Israeli regime minister further urged for swift action against Iran, claiming "the cost of dealing with Iran will be higher in a year,"

Gantz also warned against alleged Tehran's attempt to transfer advanced weapons to the Resistance groups in the region.

Bani Gantz's remarks came ahead of his trip to the United States on Thursday, which, according to local media in the occupied lands will focus on the issue of Iran's nuclear program amid signs of the resumption of the Vienna talks.

KI/FNA14010227000407