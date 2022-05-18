  1. Economy
Iran, Turkmenistan mull over boosting electricity trade

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran and Turkmenistan discussed ways to expand the electricity swap.

A delegation from the Iranian energy ministry headed by the Deputy Iranian Minister of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs visited the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Tuesday to discuss Iran-Turkmenistan cooperation in the water and electricity field as well as to discuss how to develop cooperation in the water and electricity areas.

Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Javanbakht met and held talks with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Safarov to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations in the relevant field.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their vehement interest in further expansion of mutual relations in the field of electricity.

Also, officials of the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in the field of technical and engineering services, based on which, it was decided that a specialized delegation of Turkmen’s Ministry of Energy will soon visit Iran to become more familiar with Iran’s capabilities in electricity industry.

