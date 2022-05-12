Chinese plane catches fire at airport during takeoff

There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said 36 people suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation of flight TV9833 and were sent to local hospitals for examination.

The pilots had interrupted the takeoff in line with procedures after experiencing an abnormality, CAAC said in a statement, leading to an engine scrape and fire after the plane veered off the runway.

Emergency plans were activated and investigators rushed to the scene, the aviation regulator added.

