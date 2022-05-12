  1. World
May 12, 2022, 11:00 AM

Chinese plane catches fire at airport during takeoff

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus (AIR.PA) A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday.

There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said 36 people suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation of flight TV9833 and were sent to local hospitals for examination.

The pilots had interrupted the takeoff in line with procedures after experiencing an abnormality, CAAC said in a statement, leading to an engine scrape and fire after the plane veered off the runway.

Emergency plans were activated and investigators rushed to the scene, the aviation regulator added.

RHM/PR

News Code 186695
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186695/

