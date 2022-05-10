Iran oil shipment to reach Venezuela, Nicaragua in ten days

Hossein Hosseinzadeh said that Iranian oil cargo will arrive in Venezuela and Nicaragua in the next ten days.

He pointed to the Iranian Oil Minister’s visit to Venezuela on May 4 and said that the minister paid a visit to Latin American countries including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in line with improving energy diplomacy.

Turning to the significance of relations between Iran and Latin American countries, Hosseinzadeh emphasized that both government and Parliament have targeted to expand and strengthen energy diplomacy with the Latin American countries.

Selling oil, developing refinery and also oil and gas fields were of the main topics of discussion during the visit of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji to the aforementioned three Latin American states, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the high capacity of Venezuela in oil industry and stated, “We intend to use this capacity optimally. Given the country’s capability to construct refineries, we can use it within the framework of win-win contracts.”

Stating that one of the most historic and important oil contracts in the country was inked between the two countries of Iran and Venezuela, Hosseinzadeh added shipment of oil to Venezuela and Nicaragua can be considered as salient results of visit of Iranian delegation to Latin American countries.

