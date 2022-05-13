  1. Economy
Iran to overhaul Venezuela’s El Palito refinery: Official

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – National Iranian Oil Engineering & Construction Company, on behalf of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), signed a contract for overhauling Venezuelan El Palito Refinery, costing €110 million.

The contract was signed in presence of Iranian Minister of Oil Javad Owji, Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company in Venezuela earlier this month.

Farhad Ahmadi CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) made the remarks on Friday and said that this contract was signed with the aim of overhauling, commissioning and completing the operational capacity of a refinery unit, 140,000-barrel per day (bpd), in Venezuela.

Regarding the way of implementation of this contract, CEO of National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company said, “After signing the contract, we will start working with a technical team to provide necessary equipment and after purchasing relevant equipment, an operational team will be dispatched to Venezuela for carrying out major repair and maintenance services.”

