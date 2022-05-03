Iran oil min, Venezuela pres. discuss overcoming US sanctions

“I received His Excellency Javad Owji, petroleum minister of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran,” Maduro said on Twitter on Monday, calling it “a productive meeting to deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation in energy matters," Aljazeera reported.

Earlier in the day, Owji met his counterpart, Tareck El Aissami, to discuss “the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government and allied countries”, according to a statement from the Venezuelan petroleum ministry.

RHM/PR