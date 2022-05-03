  1. Economy
May 3, 2022, 4:00 PM

Iran oil min, Venezuela pres. discuss overcoming US sanctions

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iran’s oil minister has paid an official visit to ally Venezuela where he met President Nicolas Maduro and discussed ways to “overcome” the effects of sanctions imposed by the United States against both nations,

“I received His Excellency Javad Owji, petroleum minister of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran,” Maduro said on Twitter on Monday, calling it “a productive meeting to deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation in energy matters," Aljazeera reported.

Earlier in the day, Owji met his counterpart, Tareck El Aissami, to discuss “the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government and allied countries”, according to a statement from the Venezuelan petroleum ministry.

