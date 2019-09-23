Iran selected as top pavilion in Syrian book fair

On the final day of the fair, Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammed Al-Ahmad visited Iran's pavilion and appreciated the Iranian representatives with an honorable mention and a commendation plaque.

Iran attended the event, September 12-22, with 350 books in the field of Sacred Defense, religion, contemporary literature, children and young adults, Iranology, art, and Persian language teaching.

Iran Cultural Fairs Institute represented Iran at the event in an 18-square-meter pavilion.

Introducing Tehran International Book Fair in a brochure, inviting participating publishers to attend the 33rd edition of the TIBF, introducing ‘Grant plan' to facilitate selling Iranian books, providing an English brochure titled ‘an overview to publishing industry in Iran’, and holding a poetry session with poets from Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine and Syria were among the activities of Iran pavilion.

In addition to Iran, publishers from Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, and Denmark along with Syrian publishers took part in the fair.

More than 235 publishing houses were present in this year’s edition entitled “the book is a creation for brain,” with more than 50 thousand titles.

