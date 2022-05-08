Iran, Poland emphasize expanding parliamentary ties

Visiting at the head of a high-ranking political delegation, Polish foreign minister met and held talks with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf in Tehran on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf pointed to the longstanding and age-old relations between the two countries of Iran and Poland and added, “I hope the parliaments of the two countries would establish more interactions with each other in the form of parliamentary friendship groups and specialized commissions and this cooperation would expand with the activity of private sectors of the two countries especially in economic fields."

Turning to the unilateral US sanctions imposed against the country, Iranian Parliament Speaker said, “Presently, we are witnessing the unilateral behavior of the United States with imposing oppressive sanctions against Iran which is a gross violation of all human rights and international laws.”

Polish foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the amicable ties between Iran and Poland and added that the two countries have established relations with each other which dates back to 16th century and this indicates that not only governments of Iran and Poland but also people of the two countries have forged good interactions with one another.”

As a former member of Parliamentary Economic Committee, Zbigniew Rau believes that parliamentary diplomacy can be very effective in expanding relations between the two countries.

He also appreciated the hospitality of Iranian people when a large group of Polish refugees during the World War II about 80 years ago.

Today, the two countries of Iran and Poland enjoy high potentials and capabilities to further strengthen economic relations, he added.

