Talks underway between Iran, Qatar on releasing blocked asset

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Mohammed Hamad Saad Alfheyd al-Hajari met and held talks with the Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ali Salehabadi in Tehran on Sat. over the release of Iranian blocked assets.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for developing and broadening bilateral relations in the fields of banking and international cooperation.

Negotiations have also been held in recent weeks to release Iran’s frozen assets. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, salient and eye-catching progress has been made in this regard.

Earlier on April 11, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the news that some of Iran’s blocked assets in other countries would be released soon following the agreement reached between these countries.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
