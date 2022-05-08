Talks underway between Iran, Qatar on releasing blocked asset

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for developing and broadening bilateral relations in the fields of banking and international cooperation.

Negotiations have also been held in recent weeks to release Iran’s frozen assets. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, salient and eye-catching progress has been made in this regard.

Earlier on April 11, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the news that some of Iran’s blocked assets in other countries would be released soon following the agreement reached between these countries.

MA/IRN84744792