Iran funds release has nothing to do with any third country

"The release of Iranian assets has nothing to do with any third country, and the fact that the US is trying to intervene on any issue related to Iran shows how far it is from US and Biden's claims," said Saeed Khatibzadeh in reaction to the remarks of the US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price in his weekly press conference on Monday.

"A delegation came to Iran and an agreement was reached on the release of part of Iran's assets, and this issue is not related to the United States," he added.

Answering a question about the reason for the suspension of the Vienna talks, the spokesman said that the remaining issues between Iran and the United States are more than one issue. All elements and components of the maximum pressure must be removed. The United States is trying to maintain some of the components of maximum pressure. Meanwhile, Iranians should benefit from the deal.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA14010129000185