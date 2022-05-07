Yemen warns Saudi coalition on continued ceasefire violation

Yahya Saree strongly warned Saudi aggressor coalition against continued violation of the temporary ceasefire in Yemen, Almasirah reported.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks on an inspection visit to Sanaa government forces in Al-Juba and Al-Balq in Ma'rib and meeting with Yemeni fighters.

The military spokesman said that Saudi aggressor coalition has begun to turn its back on the implementation of ceasefire in Yemen and has displayed its true face of deception, deceit and crime.

Yemeni people are going through the most critical moment, he said, adding that either the enemy shows its seriousness in ceasefire or it breaches and violates ceasefire as usual.

More than a month since the start of the two-month ceasefire in Yemen brokered by the United Nations, Saudi aggressor coalition and their mercenaries have increased their movements in Yemen.

