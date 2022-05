Saree in a Twitter message announced that the Chinese-made "CH4" armed reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi Air Force was targeted and shot down over Hajjah province on Wednesday morning, Almasirah TV reported.

The drone was shot down during an aggressive operation by a Yemeni-made ground-to-air missile, he added.

Another Saudi drone was shot down by Yemenis in the same area last February.

