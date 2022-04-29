UK to deploy 8000 troops to eastern Eurpoe

About 8,000 British army troops will take part in exercises across Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since the cold war.

Dozens of tanks will be deployed to countries ranging from Finland to North Macedonia this summer under plans that have been enhanced since the war in Ukraine.

Joining them will be tens of thousands of troops from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force alliance, which includes Finland and Sweden.

Trying to justify the action, the UK Ministry of Defense said the action had been long-planned and had been enhanced in response to Russia’s measures.

Commander Field Army Lt Gen Ralph Wooddisse said: “The UK makes a significant contribution to the defence of Europe and the deterrence of Russian aggression.

