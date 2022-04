Turkey not to participate in NATO drill in Greece

Turkey has notified its decision taken on April 22 to the host country, the sources added, according to Anadolu Agency.

It was learned that Athens exploited its disagreements with Ankara, and targeted Turkey by making changes to the drill's technical regulations, which were contrary to international law. Since Turkey's demands were not accepted, it withdrew from participation.

"Tiger Meet" is a NATO initiative that seeks to promote solidarity between allied air forces, and is held annually in different countries. This year's exercise is scheduled for May 9-22.

KI/PR