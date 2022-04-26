  1. World
Iraqi military kills over 40 ISIL terrorists in west

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Local Iraqi media said Tuesday that the Iraqi army killed more than 40 ISIL terrorists in operations recently launched in the south of Mosul.

The Iraqi news website "AlMaalomah" has cited a statement from the Iraqi army's public relations department saying that the Iraqi armed forces recently conducted an operation against Takfiri remnants in the south of Mosul in Nineveh province, killing more than 40 Takfiri ISIL elements.

Earlier, Iraqi sources said that the Iraqi judiciary had sentenced an ISIL leader to death for plotting to attack pilgrims last year.

The ISIL chieftain was arrested last year by Iraqi popular mobilization forces in a security operation in Baghdad.

