ISIL terrorists attack police security center in W Iraq

ISIL terrorists attacked the international highway linking Iraq's western Anbar province to Jordan near the town of al-Rutbah, west of Anbar, the source added.

The source also added that two Iraqi policemen were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi source in Anbar reported that an Iraqi PMU force was killed and another one was injured during an anti-terrorist operation in this region.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell reported that the Solid Will Operation has been launched under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, with the participation of the commands of the Al-Anbar, Al-Jazeera, and Karbala operations, as well as forces from the Border Guard Command and the Popular Mobilization.

The first phase of the operation was carried out last March for three days with the country’s forces clearing large parts of Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin provinces from the terrorists.

Iraq announced a definitive victory over Daesh in 2017 when it drove the militant group's last remnants out of the country after the militant group had taken over almost a third of Iraq's land.

