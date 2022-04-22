  1. World
One killed, three injured in ISIL attack on Iraq’s Diyala

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) –Iraqi sources on Friday reported that one person was killed and three others wounded following the attack of ISIL terrorist group on outskirts of Khanaqin about 100 km from Baqubah capital of Diyala province in eastern Baghdad.

Following the ISIL attack in Diyala province, Iraqi army forces quickly launched widespread military operations against terrorists in the area, Shafagh News reported.

The clashes ended with the escape of ISIL terrorists and Iraqi military was able to stabilize its position in the region, the report added. 

In recent days, ISIL has intensified its attacks on various parts of Iraq in Diyala province in a way that ISIL has repeatedly attacked deployment of security forces and headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces or as it is known in Iraq Hashd al-Sha’abi.

