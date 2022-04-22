Taliban arrest mastermind of attack on Mazar-i-Sharif mosque

Taliban on Friday claimed that it has arrested the mastermind of yesterday’s terrorist attack of ISIL on a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The Taliban state media “BAKHTAR” reported that mastermind of ISIL terrorist attack in a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that led to the killing of more than 30 worshipers was arrested by security forces.

According to the report, the mastermind of yesterday's attack on the Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province was the former governor of ISIL terrorist group in Balkh province.

Two days after deadly explosions in western Kabul on Thursday, Afghanistan witnessed four explosions in Kabul, Balkh, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces.

Two powerful explosions hit two mosques in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province on Thursday.

According to the reports, at least 30 people were killed and 100 injured in the explosion that took place in the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday.

