Apr 22, 2022, 9:03 PM

Blast in Afghanistan's Qunduz leaves dozens of casualties

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – At least 33 people, including children, were killed and 43 others injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province on Friday evening, media have reported.

Acting Government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the incident and wrote on his Twitter handle, “We strongly condemn this crime, wishes paradise for martyred and pray for the immediate recovery of those injured.”

On Thursday, over a dozen of worshipers were killed and scored injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province.

The Taliban said on Friday that the mastermind behind the bomb blast against the Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif who was an ISIL member was arrested by their security forces.

