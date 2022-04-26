Russian President, UN chief to meet in Moscow

This will be the first contact of the Russian President with the UN Secretary-General since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The last time they interacted was in a video format last May when Guterres also visited Russia.

Additionally, last June, Putin sent a telegram to Guterres congratulating him on his re-election. The last time the two politicians met in a face-to-face format was in January 2020 at an international conference on Libya in Berlin.

It is expected that the meeting with Guterres won’t be Putin’s only international contact on Tuesday.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart planned for April 26.

