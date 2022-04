Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Monday that Moscow is not yet preparing for a new meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba.

"Not yet," he said in response to a corresponding question.

When commenting on the likelihood of a new round of face-to-face talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Rudenko stressed that consideration of this issue is possible if some substantive agreements are reached.

ZZ/PR