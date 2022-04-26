  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2022, 6:30 PM

UN chief tells Lavrov Ukraine ceasefire needed ASAP

UN chief tells Lavrov Ukraine ceasefire needed ASAP

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Russian Foreign Miniter on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General called for creating conditions for effective dialogue and a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

This will be the first contact of the Russian President with the UN Secretary-General since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The last time they interacted was in a video format last May when Guterres also visited Russia.

RHM/PR

News Code 186148
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186148/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News