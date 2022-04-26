UN chief tells Lavrov Ukraine ceasefire needed ASAP

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

This will be the first contact of the Russian President with the UN Secretary-General since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The last time they interacted was in a video format last May when Guterres also visited Russia.

