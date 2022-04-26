Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 26  

Arman-e Melli

Russia’s withdrawal from northern Ukraine done ‘smartly’

Aftab

US, ill-wisher accustomed to political, military failure from Iran

Macron elected French president for second term

Abrar

FM spokesman: 5th round of Iran-S Arabia talk held

Iran’s top gen. urges to detect perpetrators of recent terrorist events in Afghanistan

Biden, Zionist Prime Minister discuss Iran

Iranian borders monitored with most advanced, sophisticated cameras

Eskenas

Raeisi: Respecting territorial integrity of all countries Iran’s top priority

Eghtesad-e-Pooya

Raeisi: Iran-Estonia relations lay preliminary grounds for promoting international interactions

Etela’at

Nasrallah: Hezbollah not let others sow seeds of discord

Raeisi: Supporting lasting peace, opposing unilateralism Iran’s principled policy

MA/