Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 26  

Arman-e Melli
Russia’s withdrawal from northern Ukraine done ‘smartly’
Aftab
US, ill-wisher accustomed to political, military failure from Iran
Macron elected French president for second term
Abrar
FM spokesman: 5th round of Iran-S Arabia talk held
Iran’s top gen. urges to detect perpetrators of recent terrorist events in Afghanistan
Biden, Zionist Prime Minister discuss Iran
Iranian borders monitored with most advanced, sophisticated cameras
Eskenas
Raeisi: Respecting territorial integrity of all countries Iran’s top priority
Eghtesad-e-Pooya
Raeisi: Iran-Estonia relations lay preliminary grounds for promoting international interactions
Etela’at
Nasrallah: Hezbollah not let others sow seeds of discord
Raeisi: Supporting lasting peace, opposing unilateralism Iran’s principled policy
MA/
Your Comment